LONDON, Sept 20 Argentina fans sensed an upset as they packed into a sell-out Wembley Stadium to see their team take on holders and Rugby World Cup favourites New Zealand on Sunday.

The 2015 tournament has been set alight after Japan stunned twice winners South Africa on Saturday, a result that has given the crowds of Pumas supporters a lift as their side face a full-strength All Blacks.

It was the blue and white shirts, flags and wigs of the Argentina fans that stood out among the 90,000 people making the short walk up Wembley Way to Britain's biggest arena for the Pool C clash.

"We have a good team, and a professional team. We believe we can do it," said Miguel from Buenos Aires, who was dancing and chanting with a group of Pumas fans outside the stadium.

New Zealand supporters were in a more sober mood, hoping for a business-like performance from their team which have lost just three of the 47 tests they have played since winning the World Cup in 2011.

The All Blacks have never lost to the Pumas in 21 meetings. Then again, Japan's win over the Springboks was only their second ever win in 25 World Cup matches.

Kiwi coach Steve Hansen has named a starting line-up that boasts 1,013 test caps, with a further 316 caps on the bench.

Richie McCaw will lead the All Blacks for the 143rd time while Tony Woodcock, who along with flyhalf Dan Carter is a also a test centurion, will equal Englishman Jason Leonard's world record of 104 test starts at prop.

Eight of Hansen's XV started the World Cup final four years ago when the All Blacks beat France 8-7.

The Pumas have a young and exciting side that overturned South Africa 37-25 in their closing Rugby Championship clash in Durban.

Only one of Sunday's pack, former captain Juan Fernandez Lobbe, did not play in that match, so they will be hoping to compete with the All Blacks upfront.

But it is the New Zealand's scintillating backs that could prove the difference between the sides, with powerful centre Ma'a Nonu and quick-footed winger Nehe Milner-Skudder hoping to show some razzle dazzle. (editing by Justin Palmer)