CARDIFF Oct 13 France may have looked light on creativity in their Pool D defeat against Ireland, but their Rugby World Cup quarter-final opponents New Zealand expect Les Bleus to have a few surprises up their sleeves at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

France have claimed two famous World Cup victories over the All Blacks, in the 1999 semi-finals and the 2007 quarter-finals, and also lost by a solitary point in the 2011 final.

In Sunday's 24-9 defeat against Ireland, however, Philippe Saint-Andre's team looked well below par, while defending champions New Zealand cruised through Pool C with four wins in as many matches.

But don't count on the All Blacks to underestimate France.

"I think they will come with a blend. They have very strong forwards, who are really strong around the breakdown area," number eight Kieran Read told reporters on Tuesday.

"They will come hard at us there, but they have got some flair in their backline and some pretty classy midfielders. So I am sure they will mix it up.

"You've got to prepare for the old French flair. We are preparing for the top French team to turn up this weekend and I am sure that's what we are going to get."

New Zealand also dismissed the idea that they would head into Saturday's showdown undercooked after a seemingly easy pool phase.

"We have enough leaders and a lot of experience in the group to set our standards regardless of who we are playing against," flanker Jerome Kaino said.

"We are excited about this week and we know that if we don't perform, we go home. That's enough of a challenge for us to bring out the best in everyone."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)