LONDON, Sept 20 Rattled holders New Zealand were forced to dig deep before subduing a fired-up Argentina 26-16 in a terrific Pool C opening match in front of an all-time record Rugby World Cup crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A day after Japan had stunned South Africa, another shock looked a possibility as the All Blacks trailed until the 56th minute, before tries by livewire scrumhalf Aaron Smith and replacement forward Sam Cane restored order.

But it was far from plain-sailing against the Pumas who showed huge intensity to lead 13-12 at halftime thanks to Guido Petti's try as the All Blacks made repeated errors and lost their discipline, being reduced to 13 men late in the first half after Richie McCaw and Conrad Smith were sin-binned.

An 89,019 crowd at Wembley, just short of the 90,000 capacity at the home of English football, was the biggest to watch a Rugby World Cup match, eclipsing the 82,957 who watched England beat Australia in the 2003 final in Sydney's Olympic Stadium. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Mitch Phillips)