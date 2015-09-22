LONDON, Sept 22 There are tough acts to follow and then there is Richie McCaw, but if anyone looks capable of filling those big boots it is Sam Cane, who will captain New Zealand for the first time against Namibia on Thursday.

Open-side flanker Cane has spent most of the last three years as an understudy to McCaw, New Zealand's World Cup-winning captain and the most-capped player in the history of rugby (143).

Although it was somewhat unexpected when Cane was named as captain of a largely second-string team on Tuesday for what should be a World Cup demolition job at the Olympic Stadium, it was no surprise to anyone within the All Black camp.

"He's got a reasonable difficult job following the skipper," Hansen told reporters.

"But he leads by example and he's not afraid to voice his opinion. In the heat of the battle he's a clear-headed young fellah and you are looking for that ability to lead under pressure.

"We thought we'd look to the future. He's someone we believe in a lot and his time behind Richie has been good."

Hansen suggested that Kieran Read was pretty much nailed on to succeed McCaw when he retires -- probably after the World Cup -- but said he was "future-proofing" by giving 23-year-old Cane an early taste of responsibility.

It is something he is getting used to, having played for the Chiefs in Super Rugby as a teenager and moved seamlessly into the All Black set-up following his debut in 2012.

"It's an overwhelming place to come in to and some special players don't make it but Sam has the mental fortitude and he thrived in the environment," said Hansen, who added the new boy to his leadership group two years ago despite him rarely playing.

UPWARD PATH

Former England cricket skipper Michael Atherton went through his student years with the nickname of "FEC" -- Future England Captain -- and Cane seems to have been set on a similarly upward path.

"It wasn't too much of a shock actually," said TJ Perenara, who played alongside Cane in the victorious Under-20 World Cup team in 2011 and who starts at scrumhalf on Thursday.

"I always saw the potential of an All Blacks captain in him."

Cane, of course, is already too deeply immersed in the ego-suppressing All Black culture to consider ever admitting that he might have had his eyes on the captaincy prize.

"I'd be lying if I said that," he said. "I grew up dreaming of becoming an All Black, and becoming a great All Black," just the sort of party line that has the likes of Hansen purring.

"First you lead by actions on the field and that's always my focus and nothing will change this week," he added.

"The more you do that the more respect you get from your peers."

Cane, who came off the bench to score New Zealand's second try in Sunday's victory over Argentina, will be winning his 26th cap but making only his 12th start.

"I was thinking it would be great to get a start so it took me back a little bit when Steve told me I'd be captain," he said.

"My parents were here so my mum gave me a bit of a cuddle and Richie congratulated me and said he'd be there for any advice. I shook a few hands with my team mates and then it was off to training." (Editing by Ed Osmond)