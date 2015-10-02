CARDIFF Oct 2 Reigning champions New Zealand are the first team through to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but failed to impress in a stuttering 43-10 win over Georgia in Pool C at the Millennium Stadium on Friday.

A try after 73 seconds by wing Waisake Naholo looked ominous for the 15th-ranked Georgians but despite two more from Julian Savea and one from Dane Coles before halftime the error-strewn All Blacks struggled to make their class tell.

The biggest cheer came shortly after Naholo's opener when Georgia fullback Beka Tsiklauri raced on to his own kick to touch down under posts and level the scores at 7-7.

Tenacious Georgia continued to frustrate New Zealand after the break and Steve Hansen's labouring team added only Kieran Reid's converted try before Savea crossed for his third try and replacement Malakai Fekitoa added gloss with late scores.

New Zealand's third win and bonus point meant they are guaranteed to finish in the top two and victory over Tonga would seal first place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)