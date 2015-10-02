CARDIFF Oct 2 A second string Georgia side may take a Rugby World Cup hiding from New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup on Friday but their coach is confident there will be no fisticuffs from his players no matter how bad things get.

The Georgians have rested a raft of first choice players for the meeting with the world champions at the Millennium Stadium with an eye on the tight turnaround before their final Pool C match against Namibia on Wednesday.

That could leave them exposed to the first real thrashing of the tournament against an All Blacks side determined to step up a level and become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Georgia coach Milton Haig is certain, however, that the days when the Lelos mixed their physicality and resolute spirit with a predilection for swinging fists are long gone.

"I think we've done that over the past couple of years because if you notice we haven't had a fight on the field for two years," the New Zealander boasted.

"We've worked hard on our discipline, keeping our emotions in check and thinking clearly, but also having that fire in your belly and making sure you put your body on the line.

"And these boys don't have any trouble with that."

Georgia take their nickname from an indigenous folk sport, lelo burti, which is similar to rugby and has been played in the country since ancient times.

Rugby union might not be indigenous to New Zealand but the All Blacks have certainly taken the sport to new levels over the last few decades.

They have only twice managed to transfer their dominance to the World Cup stage, however, which means they will never take anything for granted at rugby's showpiece tournament.

They beat Argentina 26-16 to open their title defence before a second-string team overwhelmed Namibia 58-14 but they have yet to really hit their stride.

"Performance-wise, we need to take a step up," skipper Richie McCaw said this week.

"Everyone has had a run in the first two games and there are no excuses now for not being ready to go.

"I think we were a little bit off in those matches, but that often happens if you are suffering from a bit of rustiness."

The Georgians opened their campaign with a surprise 17-10 win over Tonga but were soundly beaten 54-9 in their second match against the other pool heavyweights, Argentina. (Editing by Martyn Herman)