LONDON Oct 24 The leadership of captain Richie McCaw and his All Blacks lieutenants, four of them with more than 100 caps, saw New Zealand through to their fourth Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, coach Steve Hansen said.

The title holders were 12-7 down at halftime in their Twickenham semi-final as indiscipline allowed Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard to kick four penalties.

But they turned things round after the break, running out 20-18 winners and closing out the last 10 minutes with a masterful display of control.

"I was really proud of the composure our guys showed to come back out (in the second half) and get a little bit of ascendancy," Hansen said.

"Experience allows that to happen. We've probably got the best skipper and player in the world," he said of McCaw, who won his 147th cap.

"It's ironic, in 2007 he was criticised a lot and I know that hurt him. His leadership skills have grown, our leadership group on the pitch have a massive amount of self belief."

McCaw led the New Zealand side beaten by France in the Cardiff quarter-final in 2007 before the All Blacks won their second title at home four years later.

Flyhalf Dan Carter, who surpassed Grant Fox as New Zealand's top World Cup points scorer by taking his tally to 172 on Saturday, won his 111th cap, Ma'a Nonu his 102nd and fellow centre Conrad Smith his 93rd, number eight Kieran Read his 83rd and replacement hooker Keven Mealamu took his tally to 131.

"We've had moments, one obvious one against Ireland, when we have to keep that self belief," Hansen said.

Ireland were on the verge of ending New Zealand's run of successive wins in a calendar year in Dublin in November 2013 at 13 tests before a last-gasp try put the scores level and Aaron Cruden converted at the second attempt for a remarkable 24-22 victory.

Hansen said the accumulated experience of a team with several players with more than 100 caps was crucial in seeing New Zealand pin South Africa back in the second half on Saturday and finally take the lead they would never relinquish with their second try.

"So it's about that process, 'what do we do now? If we get that right, what do we do next?'" Hansen said of game-saving decisions made by his leading players.

"When you've played 147 tests and others over 100... self-belief is a massive thing.

"In that last 15 minutes I think we controlled the game pretty good."

