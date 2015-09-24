LONDON, Sept 24 Wingers Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Savea touched down twice each as Rugby World Cup holders New Zealand scored nine tries to defeat resilient Namibia who trudged off with their heads held high after a 58-14 defeat on Thursday.

The All Blacks, fielding a much-changed side from the one that beat Argentina in their opening game on Sunday, duly chalked up their second Pool C win but it was far from the predicted rout at the Olympic stadium.

Namibia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, did their best to disrupt the All Blacks' flow and the three penalties kicked by their flyhalf Theuns Kotze were cheered just as much as each New Zealand try.

The loudest roar of the night, however, was reserved for centre Johan Deysel when he powered his way through All Black defenders to score a try for Namibia five minutes into the second half.

New Zealand now head to Cardiff where they will play Georgia at the Millennium Stadium on Oct. 2 before completing the pool phase against Tonga in Newcastle. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)