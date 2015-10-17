CARDIFF Oct 17 New Zealand's try-scoring machine Julian Savea went into overdrive on Saturday with his second hat-trick of the Rugby World Cup as the All Blacks humiliated France to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament.

The 25-year-old winger showed just why his team mates gave him the nickname "Big Black Bus" as he sped past, fended off and sometimes simply powered through French defenders to take his tournament tally to eight tries.

With two matches still potentially ahead of him, Savea has equalled the World Cup record set by compatriot Jonah Lomu in 1995 and matched by South African Bryan Habana in 2007.

"I think everyone was on fire today, the whole team," Savea told reporters after the 62-13 victory.

"I was really proud of the boys from the first minute to the last, it was an excellent performance."

It is Lomu that Savea has been compared to most frequently but Saturday's triple took him past the All Black great's career tally of 37 tries in 68 tests with an astonishing 38 in just 39 matches for his country.

The most Lomah-esque of his tries on Saturday was his second, when he bounced off two defenders before going over the line in the corner in the grasp of a third Frenchman.

"I was eager to get to the try line, whoever was in my way, I just reacted to what was in front of me," he said.

"I've always said it, no one can come close to Jonah. I watched him run over people when I was a kid and it's awesome to be compared to him, but I'm just doing my job the best I can."

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, like the many New Zealanders in the crowd of 71,619 at the Millennium Stadium, very much enjoyed the sight of Savea going at full pelt.

"It's great to see Julian play like that," he said.

"I know I've been on the receiving end of trying to tackle him when he's running hard, he's a pretty tough man to tackle so it was great to see that tonight.

"You can see the grin from ear-to-ear with Jules in the shed, he's pretty happy, which he deserves to be."

The test season did not start so well for Savea, missing three tests and being sent away for a three-week boot camp by coach Steve Hansen after turning up for All Blacks duty overweight.

Two tries against Namibia in New Zealand's second World Cup match, a hat-trick against Georgia in their third and now another in the quarter-finals was proof enough to Hansen that Savea was now right back at the top of his game.

"I'm obviously very proud of him," the All Blacks coach said. "He showed today what he's really, really capable of." (Additional reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Julian Linden)