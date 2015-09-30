HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
CARDIFF, Sept 30 New Zealand named the following team on Wednesday for the Rugby World Cup Pool C game against Georgia in Cardiff on Friday.
1-Wyatt Crockett, 2-Dane Coles, 3.-Charlie Faumuina, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 8-Kieran Read; 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Daniel Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 13-Conrad Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 15-Ben Smith
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Tony Woodcock, 18-Owen Franks, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-TJ Perenara, 23-Malakai Fekitoa (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.