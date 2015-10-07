LONDON Oct 7 New Zealand named the folowing team on Wednesday for their Rugby World Cup Pool C game against Tonga in Newcastle on Friday.
1. Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Luke Romano, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino, 7-Sam Cane, 8-Kieran Read (captain); 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Daniel Carter, 11-Waisake Naholo, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15-Ben Smith
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Liam Messam, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)