* McCaw returns to captain side

* Savea preferred to Naholo

By Nick Mulvenney

SWANSEA, Wales, Oct 15 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has recalled captain Richie McCaw to lead a highly experienced All Blacks side in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final blockbuster against France at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

With France having upset the All Blacks at the 1999 and 2007 World Cups, Hansen has selected a 23 with a combined 1,295 caps and including no fewer than four men to have been named World Player of the Year in McCaw, Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick and Kieran Read.

McCaw was rested from the world champions' final pool game against Tonga because of a sore hip but returns at openside flanker to win his 146th cap in place of Sam Cane, who drops to the bench.

"The thing the old guys bring you is experience. You can't buy that. When you are under the pump, you need people in that group that can cope with it," Hansen told a news conference on Thursday.

"They have been in places that some of the other guys haven't been. So when it gets a little iffy, which it does in every game ... those guys are hugely important to you."

Julian Savea returns on the left wing in place of Waisake Naholo. The explosive Nehe Milner-Skudder is on the opposite wing and fullback Ben Smith completes a potent back three.

Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith reprise their seasoned centre partnership, with Sonny Bill Williams named among the replacements for the rematch of the 2011 final.

Carter, who missed New Zealand's triumphant march to the title four years ago because of injury, retains his place at flyhalf to win his 110th cap and Beauden Barrett provides back-up from the bench.

Retallick lines up in the second row with Sam Whitelock, while number eight Read and blindside Jerome Kaino complete the back row with McCaw.

The starting team features only one enforced change from the side Hansen put out in the opening match against Argentina, with Wyatt Crockett replacing Tony Woodcock at prop after the loosehead was ruled out of the tournament by a hamstring injury.

Joe Moody, who came into the squad for Woodcock, starts on the bench and could play his first test of 2015.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow, meanwhile, was preferred to TJ Perenara as back-up to scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

Team: 1-Wyatt Crockett, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 8-Kieran Read; 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15-Ben Smith.

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams. (Editing by Nick Said)