(Adds details, quotes)

By Justin Palmer

WEYBRIDGE, England Oct 22 Joe Moody has replaced Wyatt Crockett at loosehead prop in the only change to New Zealand's starting side for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa at Twickenham.

Crockett suffered a groin injury and was replaced in the first half of last weekend's 62-13 quarter-final win over France. Ben Franks will take Moody's place on the replacements bench.

Nehe Milner-Skudder, who has scored five tries in the tournament, has shaken off a shoulder knock and starts on the wing.

The All Blacks have been give permission to fly over Waikato Chiefs prop Pauliasi Manu who has been put on stand-by to join the squad.

He will not be allowed to train with the team and coach Steve Hansen said the move was a precaution as they were expecting Crockett "to be alright next week".

Hansen said Moody, who impressed after coming off the bench in the mauling of France, was an automatic choice to start ahead of Franks.

"Ben Franks is a very good prop. He covers both sides but Joe Moody is a specialist. He has shown us he is a very good player -- he showed that last week. It was a no-brainer."

Richie McCaw will set a World Cup record in captaining his side for the 12th time in the competition and Hansen hailed "one of the great leaders of world rugby".

"He's been an exceptional player," Hansen said of the loose forward who will win his 147th cap against the Springboks but is not expected to prolong his international career beyond this year.

"There is a lot of mental fortitude there. We've been through some tough times, and had success in those tough times, and that breeds I guess a deep-seated self-belief.

"He's been a real good competitor from day one and he's managed to keep evolving throughout his career. When he first started he couldn't catch a cold. Had four feet. The big thing he could do was pinch ball at the breakdown. Now he's a complete rugby player."

New Zealand have plenty of respect for South Africa, Hansen said, but the hardest task this week was re-focussing after the plaudits received from their nine-try demolition of France.

"Externally, everybody has got a little bit carried away with themselves, they've made some outrageous statements," he said. "Internally, there is an emotional high that comes with playing like that.

"You have to enjoy that moment and you can't hide from it. But you have to put a full stop in it otherwise you don't go from great to great, you go from great to struggling."

New Zealand team:

1-Joe Moody, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 8-Kieran Read; 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15-Ben Smith

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Martyn Herman)