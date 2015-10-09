NEWCASTLE, England Oct 9 Centre Ma'a Nonu marked his 100th test appearance with a late try in New Zealand's 47-9 victory over Tonga on Friday which sealed top spot in Pool C for the Rugby World Cup holders.

Coach Steve Hansen had demanded a convincing performance as the All Blacks gear up for a quarter-final against France or Ireland and they clicked into gear in the second half against hard-working Tonga.

Tries from Ben Smith and Tony Woodcock gave New Zealand a 14-3 interval lead but the 2011 winners needed all their resilience to stop Tonga crossing their line just before the break after captain Kieran Read was yellow-carded.

New Zealand stamped their authority on the game after the restart with winger Nehe Milner-Skudder going over twice in quick succession and Sonny Bill Williams and Sam Cane adding further scores before Nonu put the icing on the cake. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)