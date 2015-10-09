NEWCASTLE, England Oct 9 With nothing to lose, Tonga are in fighting mood for Friday's Pool C clash with holders New Zealand as they look to end their disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign on a high note.

Coach Mana Otai summoned up the spirit of Tonga's famous victory over France at the last World Cup when asked on the eve of the match if the Ikale Tahi could defeat the All Blacks.

"It is possible. We showed that back in 2011 and it has been seen during this tournament. Who would have thought Japan would beat South Africa?"

Captain Nili Latu promised to take the game to the All Blacks: "Sometimes when you fight fire with fire, you get burned, but that's how we will play."

Despite the brave talk, New Zealand are overwhelming favourites to make it four wins out of four and guarantee finishing the pool in first place, ahead of Argentina, to line up a quarter-final against France or Ireland.

After coming from behind to beat the Pumas in their opening match, the All Blacks comfortably disposed of Namibia and Georgia without ever quite hitting their best form, in matches that were marred by scrappy play and some uncharacteristic errors.

"It's important we take a step-up in what we've been doing... We've been improving throughout this World Cup," said number eight Kieran Read, who captains the team as Richie McCaw is rested with a sore hip.

Dreadlocked centre Ma'a Nonu will become the only the sixth All Black to win 100 Test caps, a milestone already passed by prop Tony Woodcock, flyhalf Dan Carter and hooker Keven Mealamu, who is on the bench. Liam Messam looks set for his first appearance from the bench after recovering from a calf injury.

Both teams are playing for the first time at St James' Park, home of Newcastle United and one of the most famous soccer grounds in England. It was standing-room only on trains heading out of London on Friday afternoon for the northernmost of the 13 tournament venues.

While New Zealand are already through to the last eight, Tonga could only get through with a double-miracle: victory over the All Blacks, followed by a win for Namibia over Argentina on Sunday.

"At the end of the day we've got to go in attacking," Latu said.

"We can't just go in there and let the All Blacks have their way. And that's the only way we're going to win the game, if we go in there and attack them." (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Justin Palmer)