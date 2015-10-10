NEWCASTLE, England Oct 10 New Zealand prop Tony Woodcock has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to a hamstring injury, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury during New Zealand's 47-9 win over Tonga in their final Pool C match on Friday.

"He's been a great All Black and he deserves to go out better than this," Hansen told reporters.

Woodcock, who has played 118 tests, will be replaced in the squad by Canterbury Crusaders prop Joe Moody.

Defending champions New Zealand topped Pool C and will play Ireland or France in the quarter-finals in Cardiff on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Nick Mulvenney)