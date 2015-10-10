(Adds details, quotes, background)

NEWCASTLE, England Oct 10 New Zealand prop Tony Woodcock was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup by a hamstring injury on Saturday, almost certainly bringing down the curtain on a highly successful 118-test career.

The 34-year-old loosehead, who was widely expected to retire after the tournament, sustained the injury as the reigning champions beat Tonga 47-9 on Friday to cruise into the quarter-finals as Pool C winners.

The third most-capped prop in the history of the game behind Gethin Jenkins of Wales and England's Jason Leonard, Woodcock scored New Zealand's only try in their 2011 World Cup final triumph.

Along with Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Keven Mealamu, Woodcock was considered a key member of that All Blacks side, and coach Steve Hansen was determined to nurse him through to the 2015 tournament.

"It's not a great way for a great player to play his last test match if he's going to retire," Hansen told reporters on Saturday. "So it is disappointing for him, but sport's like that, it can be quite cruel."

Woodcock will be replaced in the squad by Canterbury Crusaders prop Joe Moody. Wyatt Crockett and Ben Franks have also started a Pool C match apiece at loosehead prop.

Moody, 27, had been expected to start Canterbury's provincial game against Southland in Christchurch on Saturday but sat in the stands before leaving the ground at halftime.

New Zealand will play Ireland or France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Cardiff on Saturday.

A sheep and dairy farmer, Woodcock played for his country at all age levels before making his test debut against Wales in Cardiff at the age of 22 in 2002.

He soon cemented his place in the New Zealand front row and played all three tests in the British and Irish Lions triumph of 2005 and four matches at the 2007 World Cup.

Regarded as the best loosehead in the world for his scrummaging and hard work around the pitch, Woodcock's mobility also made him a threat with ball in hand.

He played every match in New Zealand's triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign, 13 tests in 2012 and 12 in 2013 before injury struck to wreck his 2014 season.

A shoulder injury also ended his 2015 Super Rugby season prematurely and he brought an end to his 12-year career with the Auckland Blues in June.

"He's an unsung hero, Woody," Hansen added. "Woody just got better and better and he's been a great player. He's a very mobile footballer and a skilled rugby player.

"He can reflect on his career at some point, when he's ready to do that, with a lot of satisfaction and New Zealanders can be very proud of him." (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Ed Osmond)