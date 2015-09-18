LONDON, Sept 18 Argentina's intimidating physical approach has rugby's traditional powerhouses increasingly wary of facing the Pumas, but New Zealand would appear to have the perfect antidote in two man-mountains each capable of lifting a tractor.

That's how the legend goes in any case, and the younger of the mighty Franks brothers was in no mood to dispel it when speaking to reporters in London.

"It's maybe true," Owen Franks smiled, when pressed whether, individually, both he and elder brother Ben could lift that particular piece of farming machinery.

That brief foray into the field of industrial equipment was a light-hearted one, but in no way detracted from the heavyweight task facing the All Blacks when they tackle Argentina in a Pool C match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

This World Cup marks prop Ben Franks's last tour with New Zealand, and he opened a window onto his decision to withdraw from international rugby when he described the physical demands of the game at an elite level.

Following scrummaging in a test, the 31-year-old is barely able to function normally, struggling to even get up from the sofa.

"Sometimes driving, I can't turn my neck. Reversing, parking, getting off the couch, looking after my daughter sometimes," he said, reeling off a list of everyday manoeuvres which trouble him the next day.

The prop is to remain in England after the World Cup where he will play for London Irish, and he is taking the opportunity to help settle his family in.

Trips to the Tower of London and Hampton Court have already been ticked off, but this is no tourist trip for the outgoing Franks.

"If anything there's more of a focus on what I'm doing now, because my days are numbered," he said. "The end's coming so I'm just going to give it everything I've got for this last time.

"Now you know the end's coming you can really enjoy it more, take everything in and really appreciate being an All Black." (Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)