LONDON Oct 19 Rugby's World Cup quarter-final weekend is always one of the great occasions of the quadrennial sporting calendar and this year's games added another layer of memorable drama to the archive.

The four matches squarely pitted the southern hemisphere against the north and the weekend ended with a 4-0 sweep for the Rugby Championship over the Six Nations, with two of the games producing emphatic victories and two nailbiting late escapes.

New Zealand produced one of the all-time great performances to hammer France 63-13 and underline their status as tournament favourites.

Their nine-try demolition job in Cardiff was hailed by England's former World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward. "I've seen some great All Black teams over the years but that was amazing," he said.

That victory set up New Zealand for a classic semi-final against the game's other traditional superpower South Africa but only after the Springboks sneaked past Wales 23-19 with a 75th-minute try by captain Fourie du Preez.

The injured scrumhalf was considered a peripheral part of the squad coming into the tournament but after South Africa's shock opening defeat by Japan he and coach Heyneke Meyer threw him into the mix earlier than planned - with impressive results.

"He is a rugby genius," Meyer said after the training-ground move that finally breached the Welsh defence at Twickenham on Saturday.

Australia left it even later at the same stadium 24 hours on, when a last-minute penalty by Bernard Foley snatched a 35-34 win over a Scotland side who had been on the verge of probably the greatest win in their history.

It also sparked a deluge of debate at the use -- or otherwise -- of the television match official.

Scotland have only ever reached the semi-finals once, in 1991, but even that is a better record than Ireland, who fell at the quarter-final stage for the sixth time.

It was their old nemesis Argentina who did for the Six Nations champions again, with a stylish 43-20 Cardiff victory.

'CAN'T-MISS' WEEKEND

After its low key inaugural tournament, it was 1991 when the quarter-final weekend became a "can't miss" opportunity for fans.

England's win in France in a brutal Paris encounter was impressive but the real drama came in Dublin where Australia produced another trademark last-gasp comeback to deny Ireland a huge upset win.

England flyhalf Rob Andrew's late drop goal to beat Australia was the highlight of the 1995 games, while Jannie de Beer's extraordinary feat of five drop goals as South Africa beat England in Paris topped the 1999 performances.

England's march to glory in 2003 was in danger of being derailed when they trailed Wales in their Brisbane quarter-final but they stormed back to win well, while New Zealand's 29-9 thrashing of South Africa was a low point in Springbok history.

The 2007 tournament in France, however, probably still takes the honours for the best of the lot.

It began with England, who had been humiliated 36-0 by South Africa in pool play, finding a performance from nowhere to stun Australia 12-10 in Marseille.

The city was then closed to traffic that night and the entire port gave itself over to televised coverage from Cardiff, where France produced an even greater turnaround as, having lost their opening game at home to Argentina, they somehow found a way to beat the All Blacks 20-18.

Fiji then gave eventual winners South Africa a massive scare before the Springboks prevailed, while Argentina reached their first semi with a ding-dong battle of a win over Scotland.

The 2011 tournament's last eight was a more straightforward affair, with Ireland's now traditional fall, this time to Wales, as the main talking point.

But this year's four games, watched by over 300,000 fans and huge TV audiences, more than lived up to their billing and have their own niche in the history books after, for the first time, producing four southern hemisphere semi-finalists.

