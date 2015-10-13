Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
CARDFIFF Oct 13 The following referees were appointed on Tuesday for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday:
South Africa v Wales (Twickenham, Saturday 1500 GMT): Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistants: George Clancy (Ireland), JP Doyle (England)
Television Match Official: Graham Hughes (England)
New Zealand v France (Millennium Stadium, Saturday 1900 GMT): Nigel Owens (Wales)
Assistants: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), John Lacey (Ireland)
TMO: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
Ireland v Argentina (Millennium Stadium, Sunday 1200 GMT): Jerome Garces (France)
Assistants: Romain Poite (France), Chris Pollock (New Zealand)
TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)
Australia v Scotland (Twickenham, Sunday 1500 GMT): Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Assistants: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Pascal Gauzere (France)
TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Goodman)
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.