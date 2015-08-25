BUCHAREST Aug 25 Romania coach Lynn Howells left South African-born flanker Randall Morrison out of his 31-strong squad on Tuesday for next month's World Cup in England and Wales.

Howells has also dropped seven other players from his preliminary squad including flyhalf Dorin Manole, number eight Vlad Nistor and experienced prop Mihai Adascalitei.

Hooker Eugen Capatana, number eight Daniel Carpo and wing Madalin Lemnaru were selected, along with experienced number eight Ovidiu Tonita who has won more than 70 caps.

The 35-year-old Tonita is set to appear in his fourth World Cup.

There is also a place for Saracens fullback Catalin Fercu who missed the tournament in New Zealand four years ago because of a fear of flying.

Romania face Tonga in their final warm-up match in Bucharest on Sept. 5.

Howells' men are in World Cup Pool D with France, Ireland, Italy and Canada.

Squad:

Forwards: Ion Paulita, Mihaita Lazar, Andrei Ursache, Alexandru Tarus, Horatiu Pungea, Andrei Radoi, Otar Turashvili, Eugen Capatana, Valentin Popirlan, Johannes van Heerden, Marius Antonescu, Valentin Ursache, Mihai Macovei, Viorel Lucaci, Stelian Burcea, Ovidiu Tonita, Daniel Carpo.

Backs: Florin Surugiu, Valentin Calafeteanu, Tudorel Bratu, Danut Dumbrava, Michael Wiringi, Paula Kinikinilau, Florin Vlaicu, Csaba Gal, Adrian Apostol, Ionut Botezatu, Florin Ionita, Madalin Lemnaru, Catalin Fercu, Sabin Stratila. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)