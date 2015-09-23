LONDON, Sept 23 Romania were left to rue a lapse of discipline that sent prop Paulica Ion into the sin bin and enabled France to surge ahead with two first-half tries on the way to a decisive 38-11 victory in Pool D on Wednesday.

Ion's 30th-minute dismissal for collapsing the maul led almost immediately to a try for French winger Sofiane Guitoune, closely followed by one for flanker Yannick Nyanga, and a 3-3 scoreline was quickly transformed into 17-3 for Les Bleus.

It squandered the momentum Romania had built up in a first half where they snatched eight turnovers and enjoyed the better of the possession to rattle France and threaten an upset.

"The first mistake cost us the first 14 points," captain Mihai Macovei told a news conference. "When the yellow card arrived, the points for France started ariving as well."

"Tiredness started to show and then France earned all their points. It's a shame really, I think two tries we gave away too easily."

Romania's Welsh coach Lynn Howells had half an eye on the next clash, against Ireland, as the gap became irretrievable in the second half.

"I think you could see by the amount of subs we used. Once the game had gone away from us it was about getting players off, making sure they are okay," he said.

"Now it's about recovery and making sure I have a full squad to select from. We want to go out and prove we can compete against these teams. For 60 minutes, we showed we can compete."

Romania have appeared at every World Cup but are yet to survive beyond the group phase. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Martyn Herman)