LONDON Oct 4 Romania coach Lynn Howells has made seven changes to his starting line-up for Tuesday's Rugby World Cup match against Canada in Leicester.

The Romanians, who lost their opening two Pool D games against France and Ireland, are bidding to secure third place in the group by beating Canada and Italy, thereby earning automatic qualification for the 2019 tournament.

"We have no new injuries," Howells told reporters on Sunday. "It's the ability to see the opposition and really pick a team that plays against the opposition. This game gives us an opportunity to get a result and that gives a different outlook altogether."

Prop Paulica Ion will make his 10th World Cup appearance, while fellow front-row forward Mihaita Lazar and lock Valentin Poparlan will win their 50th test caps.

Team: 1-Mihaita Lazar, 2-Otar Turashvili, 3-Paulica Ion, 4-Valentin Poparlan, 5-Johannes van Heerden, 6-Valentin Ursache, 7-Viorel Lucaci, 8-Mihai Macovei (captain); 9-Florin Surugiu, 10-Michael Wiringi, 11-Ionut Botezatu, 12-Florin Vlaicu, 13-Paula Kinikinilau, 14-Madalin Lemnaru, 15-Catalin Fercu

