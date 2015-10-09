LONDON Oct 9 Romania coach Lynn Howells on Friday named the following team for the fourth and final Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Italy in Exeter on Sunday.
Team: 1-Mihaita Lazar, 2-Otar Turashvili, 3-Paulica Ion, 4-Valentin Poparlan, 5-Johannes van Heerden, 6-Valentin Ursache (captain), 7-Viorel Lucaci, 8-Daniel Carpo, 9-Valentin Calafeteanu, 10-Michael Wiringi, 11-Ionut Botezatu, 12-Florin Vlaicu, 13-Paula Kinikinilau, 14-Madalin Lemnaru, 15-Catalin Fercu
Replacements: 16-Andrei Radoi, 17-Andrei Ursache, 18-Horatiu Pungea, 19-Marius Antonescu, 20-Stelian Burcea, 21-Tudorel Bratu 22-Adrian Apostol, 23-Csaba Gal (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)