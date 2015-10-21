GUILDFORD England Oct 21 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer is 6-1 down to his All Black opposite number Steve Hansen -- in matches and beer buying.

Should the Springboks upset the odds and beat their biggest rivals in Saturday's World Cup semi-final at Twickenham he will be more than happy to make up the drinking difference in one hit.

The two coaches have huge mutual respect and on Wednesday it was Meyer's turn to buff up his rival.

"After my first loss to the All Blacks in 2012 I was feeling a bit depressed. I didn't know Steve at all but he came over and said 'I know how your feel', gave me a beer and we had a chat. I really respect that," Meyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"It became a tradition. The next time we lost and I was feeling down, Steve came to find me and give me a beer. He laughed when I told him I was a bit embarrassed.

"We talked about our families and have got to know each other's families, there is a lot of respect.

"I said: 'I can't wait for the first time I can buy you one' and when we beat them at Ellis Park he came in and said: 'where's my beer'?"

"So I got him a case, and hopefully I can give him another one on Saturday night.

"There not an inch given on the field, and we won't even look at each other -- we both want to win.

"After the game, it's different, and that's what I love about the game." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)