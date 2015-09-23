BIRMINGHAM, Sept 23 South Africa have spent much of the week working hard on holding the defensive line -- and their concentration -- as they prepare for the physicality of their next Rugby World Cup opponents Samoa, centre Damian de Allende said on Wednesday.

De Allende, who won the first of his seven caps last year, is one of eight changes to the Springboks side after their shock defeat against Japan and will have a key role in shoring up the midfield for the Pool B game at Villa Park on Saturday.

"We worked heavily on defence (in recent months), but we still make the odd concentration errors. It's something we have been working hard on this week," he told reporters.

"You can expect anything from the islanders. They are very physical. We've got to man up on Saturday."

Of his forthcoming World Cup debut, the 23-year-old added: "I'm very excited ... Watching from the stands last week when you feel you can contribute is very hard." (Editing by David Goodman)