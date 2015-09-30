HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 30 South Africa captain Jean de Villiers had surgery on a broken jaw on Wednesday and was discharged within hours, officials said.
De Villiers returned home form the Rugby World Cup on Monday after breaking his jaw in the Springboks' 46-6 victory over Samoa in Birmingham on Saturday.
It was the latest in a series of injury setbacks for the 34-year-old centre, who has since announced his retirement from test rugby.
"It went well with the operation. He had his wisdom teeth removed and a plate inserted in the jaw," Springboks doctor Craig Roberts said.
De Villiers said on Tuesday he hoped to return to England within a fortnight to support his team mates at the tournament. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.