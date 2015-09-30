CAPE TOWN, Sept 30 South Africa captain Jean de Villiers had surgery on a broken jaw on Wednesday and was discharged within hours, officials said.

De Villiers returned home form the Rugby World Cup on Monday after breaking his jaw in the Springboks' 46-6 victory over Samoa in Birmingham on Saturday.

It was the latest in a series of injury setbacks for the 34-year-old centre, who has since announced his retirement from test rugby.

"It went well with the operation. He had his wisdom teeth removed and a plate inserted in the jaw," Springboks doctor Craig Roberts said.

De Villiers said on Tuesday he hoped to return to England within a fortnight to support his team mates at the tournament. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)