BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 22 Speculation over the possible axing of South African captain Jean de Villiers swirled around the team on the eve of their team announcement for the Rugby World Cup Pool B game against Samoa on Saturday.

The veteran centre, who has 108 caps and will end his career after the tournament, was among players who bore the brunt of a harsh dressing down from coach Heyneke Meyer following South Africa's shock loss to Japan in Brighton on Saturday.

Meyer is expected to change his halfback pairing, recall fullback Willie le Roux, lock Eben Etzebeth, number eight Duane Vermeulen and powerful centre Damien de Allende among extensive changes for the second game of the tournament.

If De Allende is picked that means a tough selection call for Meyer, who must either drop the exciting Jesse Kriel or De Villiers.

Meyer has pulled no punches since the 34-32 loss to Japan in the opening Pool B match, picking out several of the team's more experienced players for not sticking to instructions.

De Villiers could be used as an example despite Meyer frequently, in the past, praising the 34-year-old's leadership ability and presence on the pitch.

He has been beset with bad luck at previous World Cups, injured early in both the last two tournaments and missing out on 2003 with a serious knee injury.

The Boks have held extensive training sessions to work on what coaches have described as a myriad of mistakes in the loss to Japan.

Meyer will make Wednesday's team announcement before explaining his choices at a news conference in Birmingham (0900 GMT).