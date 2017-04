BIRMINGHAM, Sept 27 South Africa captain Jean de Villiers is out of the Rugby World Cup after breaking his jaw again in Saturday's win over Samoa.

The 34-year-old centre suffered the injury late in the 46-6 victory at Villa Park and will be replaced by Jan Serfontein, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday.

The injury continued De Villiers' World Cup jinx with fitness problems overshadowing his last two World Cup appearances and ruling him out of the 2003 tournament.