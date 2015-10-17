London Oct 17 The decisive act of South Africa' 23-19 World Cup victory over Wales on Saturday came not from their crash-ball attack but rather the smart thinking of captain Fourie du Preez and the deft hands of number eight Duane Vermeulen.

As South Africa's hopes in the tournament were starting to slip away, Du Preez, described in the lead-up to the match as a genius and magician on the pitch, conjured up a moment of brilliance to break Welsh hearts.

Trailing 18-19 and battling to break down a resolute Wales defence that had given the Springboks barely a sniff of the tryline for 75 minutes, the scrumhalf called a set move from the training ground at a scrum 15 metres out.

The Boks managed to wheel the set-piece to the right, with Du Preez dummying to head in that direction, before Vermeulen launched himself from the base, sucking in two defenders.

As they grappled with him, the loose-forward flicked a pass from behind his back to Du Preez, allowing the 33-year-old a clear run at the line and a dive in the corner.

"We actually initially went for the penalty from the scrum, but during the week we noticed that their number nine was covering more behind the scrum and that opened some space," Du Preez told reporters after the game.

"I said to Duane in Afrikaans that I will dummy to the right and he should go left. It was an unbelievable pass from him and shows what a great player he is."

It looked instinctive, but Bok coach Heyneke Meyer revealed it was a set move the two players had hatched on the training field in the week leading up to the game.

"Fourie must get all the credit for that try," Meyer said. "He called it and it's something he and Duane worked on the whole week."

It was a moment worthy of winning any match - firstly for the decision to try something so different to what the Boks had delivered to that point.

Then the power in the scrum to create the field position and finally the strength of Vermeulen to hold off two defenders and still get the pass away.

It could yet be a defining moment in the Bok World Cup campaign. (Editing By Mitch Phillips)