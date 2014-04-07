CAPE TOWN, April 7 Former South Africa coach Nick Mallett will take charge of a World XV made up European-based club players in a game against the Springboks in their build-up to next year's World Cup.

New Zealand internationals Hosea Gear and Carl Hayman, Australians James O'Connor, Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell and Frenchmen Julien Bonnaire and Francois Trinh-Duc were named on a list of early acceptances for the match on June 7 in Cape Town.

Springbok World Cup winner BJ Botha and Toulon-based England back-rower Steffon Armitage are also among confirmed participants, the South African Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer will have a full-strength squad available for the match against a team made up from the major European leagues as he prepares for the World Cup in England.

South Africa will play 14 games this year before a shortened, four-game 2015 Rugby Championship provides the final warm-up before the World Cup. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)