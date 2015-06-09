CAPE TOWN, June 9 South Africa loose forward Duane Vermeulen was given an all-clear after consulting a neurosurgeon on Monday for a neck spasm that had threatened his participation in the Super Rugby play-offs and possibly the Rugby World Cup.

He suffered the spasm after training on Friday, ahead of the Stormers' derby against the Lions, prompting the team doctor to suggest he could be sidelined for some time.

The neurosurgeon gave him a positive prognosis, much to the relief of the supporters and the officials.

"Duane Vermeulen saw a neurosurgeon (on Monday) and the neurosurgeon has given us the positive feedback that he continues to improve and that he still shows no signs of specific nerve root irritation.

"After reviewing the MRI (scan) with his radiology colleagues, the neurosurgeon is confident that the disc bulge is old and has not changed from previous scans, and is not the cause of the severe spasm. Duane will undergo extensive physiotherapy over the next 10 days," said Stormers team doctor Jason Suter.

"The neurosurgeon has also indicated that there is no risk of exacerbating the injury and feels that Duane will be able to play in the Super Rugby play-offs."

Springbok regular Vermeulen, voted South Africa's Player of the Year in February, will sit out the last game if the regular Super Rugby season against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday with the Cape Town franchise now confident he will be available for the start of the play-off on June 20.

The Rugby World starts in England in September. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)