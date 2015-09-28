LONDON, Sept 28 South Africa are preparing for their next Rugby World Cup clash with Scotland as if it were the final, hooker Schalk Brits said on Monday.

The Springboks got their campaign back on track by beating Samoa 46-6 after the humbling opening loss to Japan in their Pool B opener.

"For us it's our final," Brits told a news conference. "If we lose this, we're out. We are in this position and we're ready to fight and make our country proud."

Scotland produced passages of fluent attacking rugby in beating Japan 45-10 and the United States 39-16 in their first two matches and won a barbed compliment from 34-year-old Brits.

"I actually like watching them, for the first time," he said.

Brits added that the credit Scotland's enterprising approach is down to coach Vern Cotter.

"The way Vern wants to play, he plays with discipline but he gives the players freedom.

"Not just from a national point of view but from a club point of view, they're playing some very good rugby. For me, it's great to see Scotland being strong.

Though Brits noted that New Zealander Cotter has managed to enlist "one or two Kiwis", he acknowledged the work the coach has done since leaving French club Clermont Auvergne for the Scotland job.

"Always it will take a while to change game patterns and he had to change certain players to play his style of rugby. It's paying off at the right time for him," Brits said.

South Africa play Scotland at St James' Park in Newcastle on Saturday, with plenty of fans expected to make the short trip from north of the border to cheer on Cotter's men.

"There's going to be a lot of Scots coming over the border," Brits said.

"And they sing a lot. So to all the South Africans: I don't know if there's tickets left, but please come and be vocal. We want to hear you singing and going crazy." (Editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)