NEWCASTLE, England Oct 3 South Africa took charge of Rugby World Cup Pool B with an efficient 34-16 victory over Scotland on Saturday but coach Heyneke Meyer said they were nowhere near the finished article.

After the calamity of their opening 34-32 loss to minnows Japan, the Springboks are beginning to build momentum and have taken over top position in their pool.

Although Meyer admitted he would have taken victory by a single point, he was disappointed his side failed to build on their 20-3 halftime lead and allowed Scotland back into the contest.

"We have a lot to work on," Meyer told reporters. "We lost momentum in the second half, but I must also give credit to Scotland and in the end I would have been satisfied with a victory by a point."

Meyer reiterated his belief that it is his side's defence that will win them the World Cup and apart an intercept try by Tommy Seymour, Scotland failed to unduly trouble the Bok line.

The greater physicality of the Springboks and relentless pounding of Scottish ball-carriers eventually wore their opponents down.

"Our defence was outstanding and it's defence that wins cups," Meyer said.

Meyer also praised the mentality of his players who had to say good-bye to respected captain Jean de Villiers this week.

"It was a tough week for us having lost our captain, so I am really happy. There are many positives, especially the young locks (Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager), who were excellent," standin-in captain Fourie du Preez said.

"He made the right decisions and took control with (flyhalf) Handre Pollard when it mattered," Meyer said.

The coach added that after the Japan debacle his side would not taking anything for granted in tgheir final game against a physical U.S. side at the Olympic Stadium.

"Wednesday will be a tough fight and we must win. We must remain humble," he said.

