By Mitch Phillips

GUILDFORD, England, Oct 21 South Africa have named an unchanged starting lineup for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday, but recalled veteran lock Victor Matfield to the bench in anticipation of a hugely tense last quarter.

The 38-year-old was the only change made by coach Heyneke Meyer to the match-day 23 for the colossal clash at Twickenham.

Hooker Bismark du Plessis has recovered sufficiently from a gash on his hand and starts while lock Lood de Jager hurt a tendon in his foot against the Welsh and will have a fitness test later in the week.

Matfield, the 2007 World Cup winner who retired from internationals after the 2011 tournament but made himself available again last year, is set to play in his 126th test after recovering from a hamstring strain suffered against Samoa four weeks ago.

"It's great to be able to give another run to the team that got us through to the semi-finals in the biggest test of the year," Meyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"Victor's inclusion on the bench gives us even more experience there and, as we saw last weekend against Wales, when the replacements did very well towards the end of the match, this will be crucial.

"His influence will also be pivotal against a strong New Zealand line-out."

Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez will continue as captain, with young flyhalf Handre Pollard and inexperienced centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel outside him.

Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen continue on the wings, while fullback Willie le Roux, who had a poor game in the 23-19 quarter-final victory over Wales, retains his place.

South Africa needed a late try from Du Preez to beat Wales in the quarters and now face an All Blacks side who have beaten the Boks in 10 of their last 12 meetings.

Since winning the 2011 World Cup New Zealand have lost only three of their 52 games - including one against the Springboks at Ellis Park in 2014.

"This is probably the best team ever to play the game," said Meyer. "There's usually a decline after a World Cup but they've got better.

"We need our best performance ever to beat them but you have to believe you can beat them.

"I love playing the All Blacks and it's probably the easiest game for me as a coach - I don't have to motivate them.

"I live for these games and I can't wait to go."

Team:

1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Lood de Jager, 6-Francois Louw, 7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 9-Fourie du Preez (captain), 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian de Allende, 13-Jesse Kriel, 14-JP Pietersen, 15-Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Jannie du Plessis, 19-Vicor Matfield, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)