EASTBOURNE, England, Sept 13 South Africa have cleared up a backlog of injuries and say lock Eben Etzebeth remains their only concern one week before they start their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Etzebeth has a calf injury but team doctor Craig Roberts told reporters on Sunday that the lock was on track to play against Japan in Brighton on Saturday, even though he would miss training at the start of the week as the team resumed preparations after being given the weekend off.

"He started running last week and we will progress him this week. A decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

"Otherwise it is up to the coach to decide who he selects for the game," said Roberts.

Two months ago South Africa had an extensive list of key injured players and coach Heyneke Meyer has drawn criticism for selecting some who have not had much game time in recent months.

However, he is likely to have a full squad to select from for the Boks' first match in Pool B. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)