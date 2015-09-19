BRIGHTON, England, Sept 19 Loose forward Willem Alberts has been withdrawn from South Africa's line-up for their opening Rugby World Cup game against Japan on Saturday after injuring his calf.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will start in the No. 7 jersey with his place on the bench going to Eben Etzebeth, a statement from the South Africa team said.

"Willem felt some discomfort during the captain's run and we took him out of the session as a precautionary measure," said Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts of Friday's final training session before the Pool B match at the Brighton Community Stadium.

"We reassessed him again this morning and decided it would be better to withdraw him from the team," he said on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)