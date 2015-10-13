BAGSHOT, England Oct 13 Young South African Jesse Kriel has had a roller-coaster Rugby World Cup but that has not stopped the centre enjoying every minute of his stay in England.

The 21-year-old started in the shock 34-32 loss to Japan and was partly at fault for the winning try for the Asian side as his attempted tackle was easily fended off in the build-up.

He was dropped for the victory that followed over Samoa, but started matches against Scotland and the United States after the jaw injury to Jean de Villiers that ended the Bok captain's tournament.

Kriel, who burst on to the international scene in 2015 with his electric running style, is likely to keep his starting place for Saturday's quarter-final against Wales and has the youthful enthusiasm to put disappointments behind him.

"I'm enjoying every minute of this World Cup," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are expecting another hard game this weekend, it's going to be a big challenge for us and a big challenge for them (Wales) as well.

"We are all looking forward to it and just excited to get on to the field and play some rugby."

Kriel will probably come up against experienced Welsh centre Jamie Roberts.

"They have got some special players in their side, they have got some big strong runners, but we have got exactly the same and the players to match that as well," Kriel said.

Coach Heyneke Meyer had spoken pre-tournament of the need for the side to adapt to playing at soccer stadiums in the pool stages with shorter grass and quicker surfaces.

The quarter-final at Twickenham will be South Africa's first game at a rugby-only stadium.

"I don't think the field will play much of a role, obviously Twickenham is a bit bigger so there will be more of a crowd, which will create a great atmosphere," Kriel said.

The Springboks have effectively been playing knockout rugby since the Japan defeat.

"We know what it takes, we have had to grind it out for these last three weeks, so going into the knockout stages it will be no different," Kriel said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)