Oct 23 Factbox on the Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday:

Head to Head (all)

The teams have met in 90 test matches with New Zealand winning 52, South Africa 35 and three games drawn.

World Cup meetings

2003 quarter-finals, New Zealand 29 South Africa 9, Colonial Stadium, Melbourne

1999 third place playoff, New Zealand 18 South Africa 22, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

1995 final, New Zealand 12 South Africa 15, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

* New Zealand are bidding to be the first team to retain the Webb Ellis Cup. If they succeed it will be the first time they have won the trophy outside New Zealand.

* The All Blacks have won a World Cup record-equalling 12 consecutive matches in the competition. Australia also won 12 in a row from 1999 to 2003.

* South Africa have made it to the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time following 1995, 1999 and 2007. When the Springboks won their semi-final encounter, they also won the World Cup.

* The 20-point defeat in the 2003 quarter-final ranks as South Africa's heaviest in a World Cup match. Keven Mealamu and Richie McCaw started in that match and Dan Carter came off the bench for the All Blacks. Victor Matfield started for the Springboks and Schalk Burger came on as a replacement.

* Since the 2011 World Cup, New Zealand have had three defeats in 52 tests, against England at Twickenham in December 2012, against South Africa in Johannesburg in October 2014 and against Australia in Sydney in August.

* The Springboks have won 28 of their 33 World Cup matches. Their winning percentage of 84.8 percent in the competition is topped only by New Zealand's 87.5 percent (42 wins in 48).

* Richie McCaw will set a World Cup record in captaining New Zealand for the 12th time in the competition, surpassing the 11 by Martin Johnson (England), Will Carling (England), Raphael Ibanez (France), John Smit (South Africa) and Sam Warburton (Wales).

McCaw will make his 21st World Cup appearance, one short of the competition record of 22 by England's Jason Leonard.

* All Blacks winger Julian Savea is the leading try scorer at Rugby World Cup 2015 with eight. He is tied for the record in a single World Cup, a mark established by New Zealand's Jonah Lomu (1999) and South Africa's Bryan Habana (2007). Savea has not scored a test try against South Africa.

* South Africa winger Habana has scored 15 career World Cup tries and is tied for the record with Lomu. He has played in all 400 minutes of South Africa's campaign and is the only player in the tournament who has featured in five complete matches. (Compiled by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond)