LONDON Oct 24 New Zealand overturned a five-point deficit to beat their great rivals South Africa 20-18 in a titanic battle at Twickenham on Saturday and book their place in the Rugby World Cup final.

Champions in 1987 and 2011, the All Blacks will play either Australia or Argentina in next weekend's decider as they bid to become the first nation to win back-to-back titles.

Beaten by Japan in their opening match, South Africa threatened to upset the tournament favourites when flyhalf Handre Pollard landed four penalties from as many attempts to put the Springboks 12-7 up at halftime after New Zealand flanker Jerome Kaino had scored the opening try of the match.

But the All Blacks took control in the second half, scoring another try while the ever-reliable Dan Carter kept the scoreboard ticking along with his kicking, as New Zealand became the first country to reach four World Cup finals.

Replacement Beauden Barrett put the Kiwis ahead when he scored a try five minutes after the re-start and Carter made the sideline conversion, his second of the match.

Carter also landed a drop goal and two penalties to finish with 10 points for the match. (Reporting by Julian Linden, Editing by Ed Osmond)