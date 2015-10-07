LONDON Oct 7 South African supporters could catch a glimpse of the future if the only uncapped member of their Rugby World Cup squad gets a run-out against the United States in their Pool B clash at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Bulls scrumhalf Rudy Paige has been named on the bench for the first time and should the game situation allow it, is certain to get a first run-out in a Springbok jersey.

The Boks need to win the match to ensure they progress to the quarter-finals and with captain Fourie du Preez starting at nine, Paige will probably see action if South Africa are comfortable going into the last quarter.

With Du Preez and Ruan Pienaar ahead of him in the pecking order, he says he has been happy to bide his time but knows that opportunities at scrumhalf will open up after this World Cup with the other two contenders both into their 30s.

"It has not been a frustrating wait because I have two world-class number nines in front of me and I knew I would get a chance at some stage," he told reporters.

"Fourie and Ruan have got two different types of games. Fourie's decision-making is world-class and Ruan has a great kicking game.

"Taking bits from both of them and seeing how they do things under pressure, hopefully I can apply that to my game."

Paige has not played a competitive match since the Bulls' loss to the Cheetahs in their final Super Rugby game in June, but the 26-year-old says that will not add to his nerves.

"There would be nerves even if I played two weeks back, that's just the way I am," he said. "For me it will be about trying to suppress those nerves and just focus on the rugby."

Paige's speed across the ground is one of his biggest assets and he knows that the onus is on him to capitalise on the Boks strength in the pack.

"It's fortunate that we have such a big and impressive pack of forwards, but obviously it is just one half of the job that is done by them, I still have to do my part in getting quick ball to the backs."

This is another step forward in his career.

"For me it is just about the team, if I get two seconds or 15 minutes it doesn't matter. As long as the team wins and we get the right result to progress to the quarter-finals," he said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)