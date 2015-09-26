BIRMINGHAM, Sept 26 A hat-trick from winger JP Pietersen helped to restore South African pride with a 46-6 victory over Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday.

The Springboks bounced back from their shock loss to Japan to establish a 17-6 lead in the first half and pulled away with five tries in the second period to cap the bonus-point victory.

Pietersen scored either side of the break, before flanker Schalk Burger powered over and then replacement Schalk Brits grabbed the fourth try. Pietersen completed his hat-trick in the dying minutes, with fellow winger Bryan Habana scoring on the final play.

The three brothers of the Pisi family made Rugby World Cup history for Samoa when they took the field together in an otherwise forgettable afternoon for the Pacific Islanders, for whom flyhalf Mike Stanley scored their only points. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by David Goodman)