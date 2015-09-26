BIRMINGHAM, Sept 26 South Africa could be forgiven for feeling more than a little nervous as they seek to banish the demons of their defeat against Japan and get their Rugby World Cup challenge up and running against Samoa at Villa Park on Saturday.

Though many have predicted an emphatic backlash from the Springboks after their disastrous Pool B opener, the only thing that can be guaranteed is a stern examination from the Pacific islanders.

Some of the Springboks' most bruising battles of recent years have been against Samoa, notably their meeting at the last World Cup in Auckland four years ago. South Africa emerged victorious, but only eight points separated the sides after a ferocious contest.

More of the same is expected at a packed Villa Park, with the 42,000-seat stadium hosting its first rugby international since the All Blacks played a tour match there in 1953.

South Africa have made eight changes from the side that lost to Japan last weekend while Samoa have three changes from their win over the United States.

The decision to drop flyhalf Tusi Pisi in favour of Mike Stanley is a surprise, but Samoa are still expected to run at the South African defence.

By their own admission, discipline will be key to the islanders' chances. Coach Stephen Betham was delighted last weekend when Samoa's players stayed out of trouble, but they had players sent off in both of their last two matches against South Africa.