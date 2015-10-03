NEWCASTLE, England Oct 3 South Africa held their nerve to outmuscle Scotland 34-16 in a heart-stopping Pool B match on Saturday and keep their Rugby World Cup hopes alive.

The Springboks, upset 34-32 by Japan in their first game, dominated the first half and tries by flanker Schalk Burger and winger JP Pietersen gave them a 20-3 lead at the interval.

Scotland fought back with a fine try by winger Tommy Seymour after an interception, but the reliable boot of South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard kept his team in control of the match.

Winger Bryan Habana's late try applied gloss to the South Africa win and they top Pool B ahead of their final group match against the United States.

The Springboks were simply too powerful and classy for Scotland, though the Scots put on brave second-half performance that at one stage raised the hopes of a thrilling comeback.

The early stages of the game saw the Springboks, playing in white instead of their famed dark green, attacking in waves. The first try was almost inevitable, if a little messy.

It took some consultation with the television match official before referee Nigel Owens awarded the try, with Burger judged to have grounded the ball amid pile of bodies.

On the rare occasions when Scotland pushed into the Boks half, the South Africans smothered them, backs Willie le Roux and Pietersen always looking dangerous and ready to break out.

South Africa also dominated the lineouts through Eben Etzebeth and Lodewyk de Jager and looked unstoppable in the mauls.

A Greig Laidlaw penalty kept Scotland in touch, but they suffered a blow just before halftime.

Slow Scottish handling from the scrum led to a Springboks charge that put them in the Scottish corner. A lineout, another monster maul and Pietersen jinked over from the offload.

The Scots had a mountain to climb but came out for the second half with purpose, a Laidlaw penalty lifting spirits in the early minutes.

South Africa assaulted the Scots' line again and just when it seemed another try was in the works, Duncan Weir picked up a loose pass and scampered the length of the field before finding Seymour in support to go over for the try.

But each time the Scots crept within range, the South Africans would pull away.

A Pollard drop goal followed to give the South Africans some breathing space and though Scotland showed plenty of running flair and pulled it back to 23-16 with a Weir penalty, another Pollard penalty kept South Africans in the clear and Habana's try added the final flourish.

