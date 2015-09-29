NEWCASTLE, England, Sept 29 South Africa centre Jan Serfontein was watching the Rugby World Cup on television just a few days ago but now has the opportunity for a much closer view after being called into the Springboks squad this week.

Serfontein replaced captain Jean de Villiers, who exited international rugby with a broken jaw picked up in Saturday's 46-6 mauling of Samoa that got the team's charge for the title back on track after losing to Japan.

One man's misfortune is another's opportunity though and Serfontein hopes to make up for the bitter disappointment of being left out of the original 31-man squad having played all 12 tests for the Boks in 2014.

He says the call he received from coach Heyneke Meyer in the wake of the Samoa victory gave him a sleepless night.

"I was surprised to get the call," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I was watching the Wales-England game and I got a call from coach Heyneke saying that Jean is injured and that he was considering picking me and he would only confirm it on Sunday.

"I couldn't sleep that night and got the news on Sunday, but I'm happy to be here now and will do everything I can to contribute."

Serfontein arrived at South Africa's training camp in Newcastle on Monday and says he is feeling in good form after having played for the Bulls in the domestic Currie Cup.

"I was very disappointed, it was tough but I got a chance to get some game time at Currie Cup level that I was happy about," he said. "It was a difficult season, I had a couple of injuries, which didn't help, at vital times in the season and Jesse (Kriel) did very well and got his chance.

"I can't complain or anything but the life gives you a few curveballs, and you have to adapt."

Serfontein's value to the Boks is that he can cover at both number 12 and 13, the same as De Villiers.

The form of inside centre Damian de Allende means he is likely to feature at 13 if he does get a run.

South Africa play Scotland in a crucial Pool B game at St James' Park on Saturday, having been stunned by Japan 34-32 in their opener, only to bounce back with a six-try win over Samoa. (Writing by Nick Said; editing by Martyn Herman)