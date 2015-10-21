Rugby-Messam to reach 150th Super Rugby cap milestone
WELLINGTON, March 30 All Blacks flanker Liam Messam will become the eighth player to make 150 Super Rugby appearances when the Waikato Chiefs face South Africa's Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.
GUILDFORD, England Oct 21 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team to play New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup semi-final at Twickenham on Saturday (1500 GMT): Team: 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Lood de Jager, 6-Francois Louw, 7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 9-Fourie du Preez (captain), 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian de Allende, 13-Jesse Kriel, 14-JP Pietersen, 15-Willie le Roux. Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Jannie du Plessis, 19-Vicor Matfield, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein. (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
WELLINGTON, March 30 All Blacks flanker Liam Messam will become the eighth player to make 150 Super Rugby appearances when the Waikato Chiefs face South Africa's Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 29 Wales loose forward Sam Warburton will be happy just to earn selection for the British and Irish Lions side heading to New Zealand this year and has no concerns over his chances of being named as captain for a second time.