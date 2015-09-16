(Switches wingers' shirt numbers after correction by SARU)
EASTBOURNE, England, Sept 16 - South Africa named the following team to face Japan in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Brighton Community Stadium on Saturday: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Ruan Pienaar; 8-Schalk Burger, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Lood de Jager, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Fourie du Preez, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-JP Pietersen. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mitch Phillips)