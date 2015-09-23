(Adds details, quotes)

* Eight changes as axe falls

* Captain de Villiers survives chop

By Mark Gleeson

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 23 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer rung the changes on Wednesday as he named his side for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with Samoa but captain Jean de Villiers was spared the axe.

More than half the team from the shock 34-32 defeat by Japan in Brighton were dropped in a major overhaul as South Africa sought to deal with the fallout from the embarrassing setback in their opening match of the tournament.

The casualties includes veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis, fullback Zane Kirchner, centre Jesse Kriel, who loses his place at outside centre to De Villiers, and the halfback pairing of Ruan Pienaar and Pat Lambie.

Also dropped were lock Lood de Jager, winger Lwazi Mvovo and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who played at flanker against the Japanese.

Damian de Allende comes in at inside centre with De Villiers moved wider while veteran scrumhalf Fourie du Preez will start his first test in more than a year, partnered by 20-year-old flyhalf Handre Pollard. They have played together just once before in June last year.

Willie le Roux at fullback and JP Pietersen on the wing were form choices for Saturday's Pool B match at Villa Park while the returns of Eben Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen after injury were expected.

Adriaan Strauss will win his 50th cap as Meyer stuck with his pre-World Cup promise to rotate his hookers.

The decision to keep the 34-year-old De Villiers was a tough one.

"I thought long and hard but I did not want to make an emotional decision. It is a must-win game. I had a long and hard chat with Jean," Meyer said.

"I just decided as a coach that if you going into a fight and you have to win, with the whole country depending on it, if you are going into that fight you want to have a guy with you has had six knee operations and has comeback to win over 100 caps playing for me.

"I know he is a fighter and it's best for the team. I know it's a right choice."

Team: 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield, 6-Francois Louw, 7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen; 9-Fourie du Preez, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian de Allende, 13-Jean de Villiers (captain), 14-JP Pietersen, 15-Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16-Schalk Brits, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jesse Kriel.