LONDON Oct 20 South Africa winger Bryan Habana has paid tribute to teacher Zukisa Kela, who died over the weekend after being tied up and thrown into a lake in Johannesburg.

The 25-year-old Kela was a teacher at Westbury Secondary School, where he revived rugby as the sport's coordinator and was a big Springbok fan, the South African Rugby Union said.

Kela and a friend were tied up and thrown into the Rhodes Park Lake in the Kensington area of Johannesburg on Saturday evening by a gang of 12 men. Both of them drowned, one of their partners was raped while the other one managed to escape and call for help.

"We are playing for each other as a team and for all South Africans from all walks of life who experience the highs and lows of life on a daily basis, but this week there is one fan who is particularly in our thoughts," Habana told reporters on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Springboks, to Zukisa Kela's family, friends and school community as well as to the families of the other victims of the attack, you are in our thoughts and prayers after Saturday's tragic incident.

"For us, to see the passion he had for the Springboks, makes playing for the Boks and representing South Africa so much more special," Habana added ahead of South Africa's Rugby World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Saturday.

"The same goes for other victims of crime, many of them never reported on in the press but it is just as tragic and hurts just as much.

"We live in a wonderful country but not without challenges where tragic events happen daily. We've always said that we want to unite and bring together South Africans from all walks of life, give some form of hope and instil pride."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)