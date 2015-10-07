LONDON Oct 7 Winger Bryan Habana equalled Jonah Lomu's record of 15 Rugby World Cup tries with a hat-trick for South Africa, who qualified for the quarter-finals as Pool B winners after a 64-0 demolition of the United States on Wednesday.

The 1995 and 2007 champions have won three on the bounce since their shock opening defeat against Japan and will face the Pool A runners-up, either Wales or Australia, at Twickenham on Oct. 17.

Habana's hat-trick came in the first 20 minutes of the second half, with the rampant Springboks crossing 10 times in all and flanker Francois Louw scoring two tries of his own.

South Africa have 16 points from their four matches and cannot be overhauled at the top of the group. Scotland or Japan will go through as runners-up. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by David Goodman)